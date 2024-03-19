Apollo names Madhu Sasidhar as new President and CEO of hospital division

Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) Healthcare major Apollo on Tuesday elevated Dr Madhu Sasidhar as its President and Chief Executive Officer of the hospital division.

Sasidhar, currently serves Apollo as its Chief Strategy Officer since October 2023. He would succeed the current President Dr K Hari Prasad, who would be retiring after a 27-year career at Apollo, a press release said today.

A practising physician with US Board certifications in internal medicine, Sasidhar is a published author with numerous contributions to book chapters, and journal articles among others.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr Madhu Sasidhar to the Apollo family. He brings global experience along with a unique combination of administrative excellence, deep clinical understanding, and technology expertise. These will be instrumental in Apollo's next phase of rapid growth," said Apollo Hospitals Group founder-Chairman Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy.

"I wish him all the best and look forward to collaborating with him so we can bring more cutting-edge treatments across more facilities to more patients across India and the world," Reddy said.

An alumnus of JIPMER, Puducherry, Sasidhar pursued higher education in Internal Medicine at St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital in New York. He has also completed fellowships in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Yale University in the United States. PTI VIJ ROH