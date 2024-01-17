Apollo Supply Chain launches e-commerce fulfilment, shipping service for D2C brands

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Apollo group's logistics services arm Apollo Supply Chain on Wednesday announced the launch of a new comprehensive e-commerce fulfilment and shipping service for D2C (direct-to-consumers) brands.

With strategically located fulfilment centers across cities including Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the new service "alfa" is aimed at cutting logistics cost, improve delivery speed, a company statement said.

"India's consumer commerce business is witnessing an influx of D2C companies with a potential to become a USD 60-billion sector by 2027," said Akshat Pushp, Chief Business Officer at Apollo Supply Chain.

"Through alfa, Apollo Supply Chain aims to be a part of India's D2C success story by ensuring tailored supply chain solutions," he said.

The new service, according to him, specialises in e-commerce fulfilment and shipping services, catering to a diverse clientele encompassing D2C brands in early, growth (venture funded), and late stages, as well as traditional brands seeking PAN India or multi-region distribution.

"The introduction of alfa is a commitment towards transforming how e-commerce fulfilment is executed in a seamless manner, enhancing cost efficiency and customer satisfaction at the same time," he added.

The company said it plans to expand its network for even swifter and efficient logistics services.

In response to the prevailing issues encountered by D2C brands in the e-commerce fulfilment space, alfa identifies and tackles key pain points to ensure a seamless experience for e-commerce customers, the company said.

The service addresses a major industry challenge related to limited control in fulfilment centres, Apollo Supply Chain said, adding, these centres are often outsourced to third-party providers, leading to frequent breaches of order processing service level agreements (SLAs).