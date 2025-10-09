Apollo Tyres launches app to provide medical support to truck drivers

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Apollo Tyres on Thursday unveiled a mobile app, Swasth Saarthi, to provide truck drivers with medical support on the move.

The app will offer features like video consultations with doctors and locating the nearest Apollo Tyres Healthcare Centre, Apollo Tyres Chief Manufacturing Officer Rajeev Kumar Sinha said at an event here.

The company expects the app to serve around 10,000 truck drivers in its initial phase.

According to a white paper, Truckers – the Backbone of Our Supply Chain – released at the event, around 74 per cent of truck drivers expect access to medical assistance while on the road, enabled by technology.

With 74 per cent of drivers using smartphones, there’s a clear opportunity to leverage digital tools to improve their well-being and operational efficiency, the paper suggested.

Sinha said that Apollo Tyres is extending medical care such as physical centres, mobile medical units and now, the Swasth Saarthi App to truckers. PTI MSS MSS DR DR