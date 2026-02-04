Apollo Tyres Q3 net profit up 40 pc YoY at Rs 471 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Apollo Tyres on Wednesday posted a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 471 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, aided by robust sales in domestic and export markets.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 337 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 7,743 crore for the third quarter, as against Rs 6,928 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

"India recorded its best quarterly performance to date, driven by strong growth across replacement, exports and OEM channels," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said in a statement.

"Our European operations also performed in line with the broader market. Encouragingly, demand momentum remains healthy, and we expect this trajectory to sustain going forward," he added.

Apollo Tyres shares ended 1.48 per cent up at Rs 512.40 apiece on BSE on Wednesday. PTI MSS MSS MR