Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit falls 48 pc to Rs 185 cr

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated profit declined 48 per cent to Rs 185 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, hit by "underperformance" in terms of sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 354 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,423 crore against Rs 6,258 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the tyre maker reported a net profit of Rs 1,121 crore as compared with Rs 1,722 crore in FY24.

Revenue rose to Rs 26,123 crore last fiscal against Rs 25,378 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

"We acknowledge that our performance over the past few quarters has not met industry benchmarks and our own expectations. After a thorough internal review, we have identified the key challenges that contributed to this underperformance," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said.

With targeted strategies now in place to address these issues, the company is confident in its ability to deliver stronger results in the coming quarters, he added.

The company said its board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share on the face value of Re 1 each for FY25, subject to the approval of the shareholders. PTI MSS MSS SHW