Apologies for any issue on Day-1; team working round-the-clock for smooth Summit: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Amid reports of long queues and heavy crowds on the opening day of the India AI Impact Summit, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday apologised for the inconvenience faced by attendees, and said the organising team is working round-the-clock to ensure smoother operations.

Vaishnaw said the Summit team is open to feedback and has set up a "war room" to promptly address issues.

"Whatever feedback you have, please share with us. We are open-minded. We have a war room operating right now...any issue which is there, please report to us. We definitely will take efforts to make it smoother and make it more enjoyable for all of you," the Minister said at a briefing.

Vaishnaw added, "If anybody has faced any problems yesterday, my apologies for that. We are working very hard. The entire team is working day and night to organise this world's biggest AI Summit, and we'll make all efforts to make sure it is enjoyable for all of you". PTI MBI MR