Apparel exporters' body inks pact with GBIC for climate-friendly garment manufacturing

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Apparel exporters body AEPC on Sunday said it has inked a pact with Green Business Certification Institute (GIC) with an aim to promote sustainable manufacturing in the garment sector.

It will help increase the number of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified garment factories in India.

LEED certification is a globally-recognised rating system for evaluating a building's environment performance and sustainability and indicates building's adherence to green building principles promoting energy efficiency, resource conservation and healthier indoor environments.

This Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur and Gopalakrishnan P, Managing Director, GBCI Asia Pacific and Middle East.

Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman AEPC, said the Indian garment industry is committed to promote sustainable practices.

"The LEED certification indicates reduced resource consumption, lower carbon footprint and improved air quality within the factory. Additionally, it lowers the operating cost, increases the property value, and improves investors' confidence. I am sure more and more factories will go for this certification in times to come," Sekhri said.

Thakur said that India has only 13 LEED certified garment factories as against around 250 in Bangladesh.

"There is a greater emphasis from the reputed brands globally on sustainability and we need to quickly catch the boat for staying competitive in the international market," he said. PTI RR HVA