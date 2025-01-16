Apparel exports up 11.6 pc in Apr-Dec: AEPC

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The country's apparel exports rose 11.6 per cent to USD 11.31 billion during the April-December period of this fiscal year due to healthy growth in markets such as the US, the UK, and Germany, AEPC said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said this is the appropriate time when India needs to capitalise the growing opportunity and accelerate the momentum to expand its global footprints and enter new markets.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said, "Apparel exports have been registering a robust growth for the last six months despite global turmoil and subdued demand from major markets".

The long-term outlook for Indian apparel exports remains positive, largely on account of improved product acceptance, adaptability to changing consumer trends, focus of factories on compliance besides industry-friendly policies, the chairman said.

Advertisment

Sekhri added that the exports rose mainly to the US, the UK, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia, and Mauritius.

The ensuing edition of Bharat Tex will give the industry a platform that will enable great collaboration and expand sourcing networks while promoting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India, it said. PTI RR TRB