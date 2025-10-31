New Delhi: iPhone maker Apple hit an all-time revenue record in India during September quarter, marking a strong growth streak in the world's second largest smartphone market where the tech titan has been deepening retail footprint and local manufacturing.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company grew in the vast majority of markets it tracks and had September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, and South Asia.

"We also set a September quarter revenue record in emerging markets and an all-time revenue record in India," Cook said.

On retail front, he said the Cupertino-based company is heading into its busiest time of year with its best-ever lineup.

"In the last few months, we've opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE and new locations in the US and China," he said.

The India call-outs during Q4 FY2025 earnings come at a time when the tech titan has been deepening footprint in the country through new stores and local production.

Overall, the company posted a quarterly revenue of USD 102.5 billion, up eight per cent year-over-year.

"Today, Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record of USD 102.5 billion, including a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record for Services," Cook said.

Apple's top honcho noted: "In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup."

Combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, "we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season", Cook pointed out.

Kevan Parekh, CFO of Apple, said overall iPhone revenue was USD 49 billion, up 6 per cent year-over-year, driven by the iPhone 16 family.

"iPhone grew in the vast majority of the markets we track, with September quarter records in many emerging markets, including Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia, and an all-time record in India. The iPhone active installed base grew to an all-time high, and we set a September quarter record for upgraders," according to Parekh.