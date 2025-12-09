Apple expands retail push in India with new Noida store; sees strong momentum across cities

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Apple is accelerating its retail expansion in India with the opening of a new store in Noida - its fifth in the country - as the tech giant looks to deepen its physical store footprint in a rapidly strengthening market.

Vanessa Trigub, Apple's Vice President of Stores and Retail Operations, said the company is witnessing "incredible energy and excitement" around every new opening and will open another store in Mumbai next year.

Apple added stores in Bengaluru and Pune this year to the previously opened ones in Mumbai and Delhi.

Trigub said Noida was chosen for its "vibrant and fast-growing" community of students, creators and entrepreneurs. The store, she added, has been designed as a space "where creativity and technology meet," bringing together Apple's products, services and in-store teams.

"You can feel how much people value a place where they can experience our products, learn new skills, get the support they need, and connect with others who love to create," she said. "That's the same approach we've brought to choosing our next location." Apple looks for cities where we can create meaningful connections and offer experiences that support customers at every stage.

"Opening Apple Noida builds on the momentum we're seeing across the country and brings us even closer to customers in this region," she said.

The store has been designed as a place where creativity and technology meet - a space that brings together products, services and incredible teams to inspire people, support their passions, and help them create amazing thing.

"We're constantly innovating to meet customers wherever they are. We like to look at our online and physical stores as offering customers a seamless shopping experience - whenever and wherever they choose to connect with us," Trigub said.

On expanding access beyond metro cities, she said Apple is focused on offering a seamless experience across both physical and online channels.

She highlighted services such as Shop with a Specialist over Video, which allows customers across India to connect one-on-one with Apple specialists.

India is the second country where Apple has launched the service. The company also introduced the Apple Store app in India this year to expand personalised shopping and support.

Discussing Apple's broader retail vision, Trigub said each new store strengthens the company's relationship with Indian customers, who increasingly visit stores not just to buy products but to "learn, explore and discover what’s possible with iPhone, Mac and the rest of our lineup.

Trigub called 2025 a "milestone year" for Apple in India, citing strong demand for the latest iPhone lineup and the expansion of 'Made in India' production to all iPhone 17 models and the Air. Apple recently broadened AppleCare+ in India to include Theft and Loss coverage for the latest iPhones.

Apple plans to open another retail store in Mumbai next year. "Our connection to the country is deeper than ever," Trigub said, adding that the company's retail growth reflects more than 25 years of building relationships in India.

"That's why we're so excited about the momentum we're building with services like Shop with a Specialist over Video, which gives customers the ability to connect securely with an Apple Specialist one-on-one, from any city, at a time that works for them. India is only the second country in the world to offer this service, and we’re already seeing how meaningful it is for customers who may not live near a store." This combined with the Apple Store app in India and its growing retail footprint, allow the firm to bring the Apple experience to more people across the country and make it more accessible than ever, she said.

"But our vision goes well beyond physical spaces. With the Apple Store online, the Apple Store app, and services like Shop with a Specialist over Video and Personal Setup, customers now have more choice than ever in how they connect with Apple. No matter the touchpoint, our goal is to offer a personalised, seamless and trusted experience," she said.

"This next phase of growth comes at an especially meaningful moment." Apple, she said, has been building relationships in India for more than 25 years, and the growth in retail reflects that long-standing commitment.