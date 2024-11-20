Apple India net profit up 23% to Rs 2,746 cr in FY24, revenue rises to Rs 67,152 cr

New Delhi: iPhone maker Apple India posted a 23 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 2,745.7 crore in the financial year 2023-24, according to the company's regulatory filing shared by Tofler.

Apple India had posted a net profit of Rs 2,229.6 crore in FY23.

The company posted a 36 per cent increase in total income to Rs 67,121.6 crore in FY24 from Rs 49,321.8 crore in FY23.

"Apple India Private Limited provides and markets Apple brand products and software, including mobile devices and laptops.

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 63,397 crore," Tofler said.