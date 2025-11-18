New Delhi: iPhone maker Apple India has reported a 16 per cent increase in the profit to Rs 3,196 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, according to the company's regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 2,745.71 crore in the previous financial year.

The total revenue increased by 18 per cent to Rs 79,378 crore during the reported year from Rs 67,121.61 crore in FY24.

"Apple India Private Limited... reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 79,378 crore, a 18 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 75,191 crore," Tofler said.

The revenue from operations of Apple India increased by 18.48 per cent to Rs 79,060.51 crore in FY25 from Rs 66,727.73 crore in the previous fiscal.

The expense of the company increased about 18 per cent to Rs 64,010.91 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 54,147.04 crore in FY24.

The employee benefits increased by 19.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 3,107.35 crore from 2,599.70 crore.