Apple India shipments grew 25 pc in March 2025 quarter, Vivo led smartphone market: Report

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Apple's iPhone supplies in India grew 25 per cent year-on-year in March quarter 2025, capturing 8 per cent market share, a CyberMedia Research report said on Monday.

Chinese smartphone company Vivo led the overall smartphone market in India with 20 per cent share followed by Korean smartphone major Samsung with 18 per cent share in January-March 2025.

Xiaomi was at the third place with 13 per cent market share. Its share declined 37 per cent YoY -- the sharpest among the top five, reflecting challenges in both affordable and value-for-money smartphone portfolios, the report said.

"Apple posted 25 per cent growth YoY, and captured an 8 per cent market share, driven by strong demand for premium smartphones and a broader retail presence in India." "The iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16e, significantly contributed to this growth, with Apple’s market share in the superpremium segment (Rs 50,000 – Rs 1 lakh) rising 28 per cent YoY and the uber-premium segment (over Rs 1 lakh) up 15 per cent YoY," the report said.

Oppo smartphone supplies increased 8 per cent YoY to reach 12 per cent market share. Motorola recorded 53 per cent YoY growth.

CyberMedia Research (CMR) India mobile handset market review report for the quarter estimates that 5G smartphone supplies in India accounted for 86 per cent of the overall market in the quarter, marking a 14 per cent YoY increase.

"5G smartphones priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 13,000 recorded over 100 per cent YoY growth, reflecting surging demand for affordable 5G access," the report said.

Vivo led the 5G smartphone market with a 21 per cent market share, followed by Samsung at 19 per cent.

In the feature phone segment, Chinese mobile phone itel led the market with 41 per cent share during the quarter despite 6 per cent YoY decline. It was followed by home-grown mobile phone maker Lava which recorded 14 per cent YoY decline.

HMD, known for selling Nokia phones, clocked 19 per cent share despite a 6 per cent decline in supplies.

MediaTek dominated India's smartphone chipset market with 46 per cent market share. Qualcomm led the premium smartphone segment (above Rs 25,000 ) with a 35 per cent share. PTI PRS PRS ANU ANU