Apple introduces video call support with specialist for shoppers in India

New Delhi: With a rising number of people browsing and shopping online, iPhone maker Apple on Wednesday announced a service that would enable customers in India to connect on a video call with an Apple specialist for personalised advice and help in comparing models when buying its products.

In a release, Apple said India is the second country to get this service, building on the company's expanding retail presence here.

Earlier this year, the company launched the Apple Store app in India for easier and more personalised browsing, buying and support experience.

"Apple today introduced Shop with a Specialist over Video in India, offering customers a new way to shop for Apple products on the Apple Store online. The service connects customers with an Apple Store team member via a secure, one-way video call to browse the latest Apple products, including the iPhone 16 lineup; discover new features; and learn about Apple’s trade-in program, financing options, and more - all from the comfort of their homes," Apple said in a release.

During the session, customers can get tailored, personalised advice, enabling them to compare models and learn more about available purchase options to decide on the product that suits their needs. The service, offered in English, will support customers on iOS and non-iOS devices.

"India is a vibrant and dynamic market, and we're thrilled to deepen our connection with customers here through Shop with a Specialist over Video,” Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online, said.