Apple opens its sixth India store in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Consumer electronics giant Apple on Thursday opened a store in a suburban shopping mall here, taking its total outlets in the country to six, amid a rapid increase in the adoption of its phones and other products.

There was a big crowd as the Cupertino, US-based iPhone maker threw open the doors of its second store in the financial capital on Thursday afternoon.

The company, which initially faced hurdles around regulations on foreign direct investment in retail, opened its first India store in April 2023. The National Capital Region has two outlets and there is one each in Bengaluru and Pune.

The latest store in Sky City Mall will employ over 70 people and use renewable energy for all its energy needs, as per the company.

It will house the entire line-up of Apple products and services, and will act as a space for community, connection and creativity, the company said.

"We're so inspired by the creativity and enthusiasm of communities across India," its senior vice president of retail and people, Deirdre O'Brien, said. PTI AA HVA