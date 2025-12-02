New Delhi: Apple and Samsung will discuss Sanchar Saathi app order with the government and try to find a middle path on the directive for its pre-installation on mobile phones, sources said.

In an order dated November 28, 2025, the Department of Telecom has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed on all new devices and installed via a software update on existing handsets.

"Apple will discuss the order on Sanchar Saathi app installation and work out a middle path with them. The company may not be able to implement the order in the current form," an industry source told PTI.

According to the direction, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app.

All mobile phone companies are required to report compliance to the DoT within 120 days.

Source shared that Samsung is reviewing the order and may also discuss it with the government before implementation.

Emails sent to Apple and Samsung seeking their comments elicited no response.

Former CMD, BSNL, and Independent Director, Lava International, Anupam Shrivastava, said that the mandate to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app is a strong and right move to combat mobile handset fraud and enhance national telecom cybersecurity.

"Even when it imposes a significant compliance burden on handset manufacturers. However, it is also extremely critical that DOT should clarify the app's exact data access and usage policies. This would mitigate users' concerns about their digital and personal privacy," Shrivastava said.

Lava International did not immediately share any comment on the matter.