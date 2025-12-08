Apple to launch Fitness plus service in 28 countries on Dec 15

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) iPhone maker Apple will introduce its fitness and wellness service in 28 countries, including India, from December 15 onwards, the company said on Monday.

The company's Fitness Plus service is already available in 21 countries, including the US, UK, Russia, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Italy, and Germany, among others.

"Apple Fitness+, the award-winning fitness and wellness service, is launching in India on December 15, as part of the service's largest expansion since its launch five years ago," the company said.

With this expansion, Fitness plus users in 49 countries and regions around the world can access the service's 12 different workout types, including Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation, with episodes ranging from five to 45 minutes on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

The company will make available the plans in India for Rs 149 per month, or Rs 999 per year, which can be shared with up to five other family members.

The company provides three months of Apple Fitness plus to customers who purchase any new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV capable of running the latest operating system software, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 purchased from Apple or an Apple Authorised Reseller.

Fitness plus users can compare their effort to others who have done the same workout.

It will come along with integrated Apple Music, comprising music genres, such as Upbeat Anthems, Latest Hits, Hip-Hop and Latin Grooves.

"Fitness+ is turning up the volume with a new K-pop music genre that will be available across all workout types with global hits from top artists," the statement said.