Apple to open fourth India store in Pune on Sept 4

New Delhi: iPhone-maker Apple on Tuesday announced that it will open a new store in Pune on September 4.

This latest move marks a significant expansion for Apple in the country, offering customers in Pune new ways to explore and purchase Apple products, as well as experience Apple's services in person, the company said.

The iPhone maker had recently outlined plans to open a new store in Bengaluru on September 2.

"Apple today announced it will open doors to its first store in Pune - Apple Koregaon Park - on September 4," it said in a statement.

At Apple Hebbal (upcoming Bengaluru store) and Apple Koregaon Park, customers will be able to explore Apple's latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from team members including Specialists, Creatives, and dedicated Business teams.

Customers will also be able to attend 'Today at Apple' sessions at these new store locations.

"Designed to inspire and educate, Today at Apple helps customers get started with their devices or take their skills further - whether in photography, music, art, or coding - through free events led by Apple Creatives," it said.