Apple to open its sixth India store in Mumbai suburb

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Consumer electronics giant Apple on Wednesday announced that it will open its sixth store in the country in Mumbai's suburban Borivali on Thursday.

The store will open at a shopping mall at 1300 hrs, and offer experiences and services seen across the world at such facilities, the iPhone maker said in a statement.

The store will employ more than 70 people, and run entirely on renewable energy, it said.

************ * Tata Power to offer smart lighting solutions Tata Power on Wednesday said that it will offer smart lighting and automation solutions for commercial and industrial buildings.

The 'Tata Power EZ Home' initiative will help in energy savings of up to 80 per cent, the company said in a statement.

********** * Britannia launches premium variant of 50:50 biscuit Consumer goods major Britannia on Wednesday announced the launch of a premium variant of the 50-50 biscuit.

The 'Britannia 50-50 Cheeze Dipped Crunchy Layered Sandwich' is being launched to celebrate the biscuit's 30th anniversary, the company said in a statement. PTI AA HVA