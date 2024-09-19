Apple to start selling iPhone 16 series from Sep 20, Pro model at Rs 1,19,900

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Premium mobile device maker Apple will start selling iPhone 16 series smartphones from September 20 onwards, sources aware of the development said.

The company for the first time has plans to start assembling iPhone Pro Series in India but those models will start selling at a later date, the source said.

"The entire iPhone 16 lineup will be available across the country tomorrow," an Apple India spokesperson said.

The company, however, did not offer any comment on the availability of assembled in India iPhone Pro series.

This is the first time the company is selling the iPhone Pro series at lower price than the previous version mainly on account of import duty cut in the recent budget.

"iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,44,900," the company had said in a statement.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched at starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 about a year ago.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities with largest ever display size of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches in iPhone series.

However, there is no price change in the assembled in India iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus..

"iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89900," Apple had said.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.

The company will roll out the US English version of Apple Intelligence feature on the iPhone 16 series devices next month through software update. The Apple Intelligence will enable users can rewrite, proofread, and summarise text..

In the Notes and Phone apps, users can also record, transcribe, and summarise audio with the help of Apple Intelligence.

When a user will initiate recording while on a call in the Phone app, participants on the call will be automatically notified about it and Apple Intelligence will generate a summary to recall key points.

The iPhone 16 Pro series will come with the A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU chipset--important to handle artificial intelligence features in the phone. Apple claims A18 Pro chip is up to 20 per cent faster than the previous generation, and 6-core CPU that can run the same workload as the previous generation is 15 per cent faster.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with A18 chip which will have 6-core CPU, which the company claims is 30 per cent faster than the A16 Bionic chip and faster than all the competition. These devices will have 5-core GPU up to 40 per cent faster and 35 per cent more efficient than A16 Bionic chips. PTI PRS PRS MR