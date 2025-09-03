Applied Materials leases 8.06 lakh sq ft office space for Rs 855 crore over 10 years

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) Semiconductor equipment manufacturer Applied Materials has leased 8.06 lakh sq ft of office space at ITPB, Whitefield, translating to Rs 855 crore over 10 years.

Sharing the information in a post on 'X', Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said this will house their expanding operations in the city and support their upcoming Innovation Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing, a first-of-its-kind R&D fab with Rs 4,851 crore investment and about 1,500 jobs.

"From our visit to their US headquarters in 2023 to sustained discussions through 2024 and the cabinet approval earlier this year, it is encouraging to see these efforts take shape on the ground," he added.

According to Kharge, this is a big boost for Karnataka's semiconductor industry and the state's fast-growing Global Capability Centre ecosystem. PTI AMP SA