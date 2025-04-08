AppX divests stakes in five educational channels running on YouTube

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) AppX, a Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions provider for digital content creaters, on Tuesday said it has divested stakes in five educational channels running on video sharing platform YouTube.

As of April 2025, AppX is completing its divestment from five major YouTube education channels, refocusing entirely on B2B growth, the Delhi-based company said in a statement, naming the five channels: Science and Fun, ISAC, Theory of Physics, BioGuru, and Physics by Pankaj Sir.

It further said that the move is aimed at strengthening its focus on B2B (business to business) services, ensuring neutrality, and eliminating potential conflicts of interest in the industry.

"As we grow more into the B2B realm with creators, we have decided to cut off all our investments from the creator space. We are ending this on a good note with all the creators, however, we believe there is a lot of room for growth in the B2B segment for us, and we want to maintain our neutrality in this domain," Sameer Sadana, CEO of AppX, said.

AppX said it offered initial capital to YouTubers, covering critical aspects such as course production, hiring, managing operations, and technology infrastructure, in exchange of a stake in creaters' revenues.

However, some B2B partners raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, despite the company maintaining ethical business practices, it said, adding that now it has decided to "step away from direct creator investments" to "ensure industry-wide trust and maintain an unbiased position".

This move allows AppX to innovate in digital solutions while ensuring that creators regain full control of their content and revenue.

The company said it will now focus on custom mobile apps, SEO-optimized websites, and scalable learning platforms with AI-driven engagement, secure payments, and advanced analytics. PTI VSD HVA