APR Bharat urges govt to enforce recycled plastic content mandate

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Association of PET Recyclers of Bharat (APR Bharat) on Monday urged the government to enforce the mandatory recycled content requirement under Plastic Waste Management Rules and ensure time-bound compliance by brands with regular monitoring and reporting mechanisms.
APR Bharat is a coalition of companies in India dedicated to the responsible recycling of PET materials. Its mission is to champion PET recycling, foster a circular economy, educate the public on recycling, and collaborate with businesses, among other objectives.
"Over two million people from the rag picker community, who form the backbone of India’s post-consumer PET collection, are facing livelihood challenges. But due to the delay in enforcing the recycled content mandate which was to come into effect from April 1, 2025, as per the PWM Rules, the demand for r-PET has collapsed," said Goutham Jain, Director General, APR Bharat.
This has resulted in a steep drop in prices, making it unviable for rag pickers to earn even basic daily wages,” Jain added.
APR said the PWM (Amendment) Rules, 2022, had mandated progressive use of recycled plastic content in Category-1 rigid packaging, including beverage-grade PET bottles.
However, compliance has been delayed by brand owners, leading to stagnation in the recycling value chain and distress across the supply chain, it said.
"APR Bharat has appealed to the central government to enforce the recycled content mandate immediately, ensure time-bound brand compliance, and implement robust monitoring mechanisms," the association said in a release.
Jain further said stabilizing the r-PET market will protect both informal waste workers and recycling units, safeguard industrial investments, and restore confidence in India's regulatory framework.