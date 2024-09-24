Apraava Energy bags transmission project in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Apraava Energy on Tuesday said it has secured a new interstate transmission project in Rajasthan.

The project has been secured through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) undertaken by the central government, the company said in a statement.

Apraava Energy did not disclose the financial details of the project.

The project involves the setting up of 200 km of 400 kV (kilovolt) and 765 kV transmission lines, along with a 765/400 kV, 4x1500 and 400/220 kV, 5x500 MVA pooling station.

The project is part of the interstate green energy corridor and will play a vital role in facilitating the evacuation of 5.5 GW of renewable power from Rajasthan's Renewable Energy Zone Phase IV, covering the Jaisalmer and Barmer regions.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Apraava Energy is India’s leading integrated energy solutions provider.