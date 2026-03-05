Apraava Energy begins operation of 400-kV transmission line in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Apraava Energy on Thursday announced the beginning of operations of a 400-kV electricity transmission line and a pooling substation in Rajasthan.

A pooling substation comprises multiple renewable units which are connected to a central unit.

The 22-km Fatehgarh IV Transmission Line in Barmer is a key component of the transmission scheme designed to evacuate renewable energy from the renewable energy zones (REZ) in Rajasthan under Phase-III Part A1, the company said in a statement.

It has a transmission capacity of 2.5 GW of renewable power through 5x500 MVA transformers, with the new line connecting to Apraava's Fatehgarh-III substation.

This integration significantly enhances the renewable power evacuation capability from the Jaisalmer–Barmer region, it said.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director, Apraava Energy, said, "The project will act as an enabler to strengthen the transmission infrastructure of Rajasthan and ensure reliable dispatch of renewable energy to the remotest regions of the country." Apraava currently operates three power transmission assets spanning 516 kms, across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur, with a substation capacity of 3.5 GW.