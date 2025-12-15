Apraava Energy gets national recognition for its AI, ML solution

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Integrated energy solutions provider Apraava Energy on Monday said it has received national recognition for its pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solution aimed at building data-driven, consumer-centric, and future-ready energy solutions for India.

The recognition was conferred at the Ministry of Power's National Conference on the Use of AI and ML in the Power Distribution Sector under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a company statement said.

The two-day conference demonstrated cutting-edge use cases to drive innovation, improve operational efficiencies, and enhance consumer satisfaction across discoms in the country.

The runner-up award was presented to the Apraava Energy team by Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal.

Nearly 200 solutions were presented by the discoms, AMISPs (advanced metering infrastructure service providers), technology solution providers and home automation solution providers.

Under the AMISP category, Apraava Energy showcased its solution, Discom GPT (Grid.), developed in partnership with WorkOnGrid.

Apraava Energy Managing Director Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said in the statement, "Grid. represents Apraava's effort to reimagine the future of power distribution for India. Through this initiative, our mission is to improve grid reliability, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction." PTI KKS TRB