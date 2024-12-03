Aprilia RS 457 price to go up by 10k from January

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Piaggio Vehicles on Tuesday said it will increase the prices of its sports bike Aprilia RS 457 by Rs 10,000 from January.

Aprilia is an Italian manufacturer owned by Piaggio Group.

The price increase will apply to all the three colours available for the Aprilia RS 457, the company said in a statement.

The planned price increase will be Rs 10,000 of the current ex-showroom price across India, it added.

The 2025 Aprilia RS 457 pricing will be at Rs 4.2 lakh (ex-showroom-Maharashtra). PTI MSS DRR