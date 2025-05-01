APSEZ net profit jumps 50% in Q4; firm raises FY26 revenue guidance

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported a 50 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit and issued a higher year-on-year revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal, citing a strong growth in port volumes and robust rise in logistics business.

Net profit of Rs 3,025 crore in January-March - the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal year - compared with Rs 2,015 crore earnings in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Cargo handled by APSEZ-operated 15 ports soared 8 per cent to 118 million tonnes in Q4 and by 7 per cent to 450 million tonnes in the full fiscal (2024-25).

For the full year, the company posted an all-time high profit of Rs 11,061 crore, up 37 per cent over the previous year.

The country's top private port operator said it expects revenue to grow in the range of 15.8 per cent to 22.2 per cent in the current financial year that started on April 1 (2025-26). Its revenue grew 16 per cent in the last fiscal to Rs 31,079 crore.

In 2024-25 (FY25), APSEZ's revenue from the ports business, its biggest, climbed 12 per cent, while the logistics business jumped 39 per cent, led by higher container and bulk cargo volumes.

Revenue from the marine services division - its third biggest - surged 82 per cent in FY25 and is likely to grow 3x in two years, the company said.

It gave a capex guidance of Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore for FY26.

"Our record-breaking performance in FY25 - crossing Rs 11,000 crore in net profit and handling 450 million tonnes cargo - is a testament to the power of integrated thinking and flawless execution," said Ashwani Gupta, CEO of APSEZ. "We have outperformed guidance across all metrics, expanded our footprint across India and globally, and transformed our logistics and marine verticals into engines of future growth." From flagship Mundra ports in Gujarat crossing 200 million tonnes, to Vizhinjam in Kerala rapidly achieving 1,00,000 TEUs of container traffic, to the strategic acquisitions of NQXT and Astro Offshore - every milestone reflects long-term vision to become the world's largest ports and logistics platform," he said.

APSEZ said its all-India cargo market share for FY25 increased to 27 per cent (26.5 per cent in FY24). Container market share increased to 45.5 per cent (44 per cent in FY24).

Mundra became the first Indian port to cross 200 million tonnes of annual cargo volume in a single year. Vizhinjam port crossed the 1,00,000 monthly TEUs milestone in March 2025, just four months after becoming operational.

Logistics handled container volumes of 0.64 million TEUs (up 8 per cent year-on-year) and bulk cargo of 21.97 million tonnes (up 9 per cent YoY) in FY25.

Operating revenue grew by 16 per cent to Rs 31,079 crore in FY25. Domestic ports revenue increased 12 per cent to Rs 22,740 crore while logistics revenue increased 39 per cent to Rs 2,881 crore. Marine revenue increased 82 per cent to Rs 1,144 crore.

EBITDA (excluding forex) increased 20 per cent to Rs 19,025 crore. PTI ANZ ANZ SHW