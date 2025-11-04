APSEZ Q2 net profit rises 29 pc to Rs 2,413.54 cr on higher revenues

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,120 crore for the quarter ended September 2025.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 2,413 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the July-September 2025-26 period increased to Rs 10,004.06 crore, from Rs 7,372.37 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses in the period under review also increased to Rs 6,103.59 crore from Rs 4,433 crore in the year-ago quarter. PTI BKS DRR