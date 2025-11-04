APSEZ Q2 net profit rises 29 pc to Rs 3,120 cr on higher revenues

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,120 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, driven by strong growth in the logistics, marine and international operations.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 2,413 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the July-September 2025-26 period increased to Rs 10,004.06 crore, from Rs 7,372.37 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses in the period under review also increased to Rs 6,103.59 crore, from Rs 4,433 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company, in a statement, said its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,550 crore in the July-September 2025-26 period, from Rs 4,369 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Our strong, across-the-board profitable growth momentum truly underscores the success of our unmatched Integrated Transport Utility value proposition," APSEZ Wholesome Director & CEO Ashwani Gupta said.

Logistics and marine businesses have continued their exponential growth trajectory, Gupta added.

He further said the ongoing expansion of Adani port capacities and its 127-vessel marine fleet across the MEASA region, with a foray into West Africa waters, positions the company as a genuine integrated player in the global supply chain.

APSEZ said Mundra Port handled 898 double-stacked container rakes in July 2025, moving 46,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent). It loaded 5,612 cars onto a single vessel in under 40 hours in September 2025.

The company added that its board approved the acquisition of NQXT Port, Australia -- a natural deepwater, multi-user export terminal with 50 MTPA capacity (subject to regulatory approvals).

APSEZ said it acquired nine new marine vessels during Q2 FY26, taking the total fleet to 127 vessels and inaugurated the Strategic Command Center for Marine operations.

According to the company, during the first half of FY26, its capex stood at Rs 6,462 crore, and its net debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.8 times.

APSEZ is a part of the globally diversified Adani Group. It is the largest port developer and operator in India, with seven strategically located ports and terminals on the West coast and eight on the East coast. PTI BKS DRR