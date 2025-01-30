Adani Ports Q3 profit rises 14% to Rs 2,518 cr

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,518.39 crore for December quarter 2024-25, driven by higher income.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a profit of Rs 2,208.21 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 8,186.90 crore from Rs 7,426.95 crore.

Total expenses rose to Rs 5,190.53 crore from Rs 4,588.10 crore a year ago.

APSEZ Whole-time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said the company has upgraded its FY25 EBITDA forecast to Rs 18,800-18,900 crore.