APSEZ Q3 profit rises 65% to Rs 2,208 cr

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported a 65.22 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 2,208.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a profit of Rs 1,336.51 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 7,426.95 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,051.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose to Rs 4,588.10 crore from Rs 3,507.18 crore a year ago.