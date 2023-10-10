APSEZ shares settles over 3 pc higher

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) settled more than 3 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The port operator on Monday said it has taken measures to ensure safety of its employees in Israeli port of Haifa and all of them were safe.

Hamas militants attacked Israel and an intense conflict is going on between both sides.

In late morning trade, shares of APSEZ climbed 2.99 per cent to Rs 813.50 apiece and rose further to Rs 819.20 apiece, registering a 3.71 per cent rise during the day on the BSE.

Advertisment

On the NSE, APSEZ's shares rose 2.95 per cent to Rs 813.35 apiece, and rose further to close at Rs 818 each, a rise of 3.54 per cent.

In volume trade, 5.20 lakh equity shares were traded on the BSE, while 75.91 lakh shares were on the NSE, during the day.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,76,958.58 crore on the BSE.

Advertisment

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumps 566.97 points to close at 66,079.36, and Nifty rises 177.50 points to settle at 19,689.85.

In a statement on Monday, APSEZ said the company remains fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable it to respond effectively to any eventuality.

"We are closely monitoring the action on ground which is concentrated in south Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the north.

"We have taken measures to ensure safety of our employees and all of them are safe," the company had said.

The overall contribution of Haifa port in APSEZ's numbers is relatively small at 3 per cent of the total cargo volume. PTI HG HG TRB TRB