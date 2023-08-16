Aptech CEO Anil Pant passes away months after taking leave due to health reasons

New Delhi: Aptech Managing Director and CEO Anil Pant died on Tuesday, the company informed in a regulatory filing.

"The company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Dr. Anil Pant, Managing Director and CEO of the company on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Dr. Pant's contribution and energy will be missed by the company. All the directors and employees of the company convey their deepest condolences to his family," Aptech Limited said in the filing.

Pant assumed the charge of MD and CEO in Aptech in July 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. The company had disclosed health updates of Pant on June 19 and July 18 this year and the board had constituted an interim committee of certain members and senior management of the company for continuity of operations.

On July 18, Aptech's Board of Directors had considered and approved the appointment of Anuj Kacker as interim CEO. Pant pursued for an indefinite leave on June 19th "on account of sudden deterioration of his health", the company had informed the exchange on the respective dates.

Pant had 15 years of experience in IT and communications. He had worked with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as a principal consultant for six years and with Sify Technologies as vice president for two years.

His LinkedIn bio reads, "Over the past 28 years, he has held strategic roles of significant operating scale and complexity, of which more than 15 years are in the IT & Communications space, handling roles of increasing responsibilities across functions like Quality, Sales, Marketing, Delivery and Product Management, all culminating into P&L responsibility. In his immediate past role at Tata Consultancy Services, he built a USD 100 million practice in the testing domain in five years." He is Six Sigma Black Belt certified, the bio added.

Pant completed his doctorate in philosophy from Lincoln University College Malaysia in 2019, and was an alumnus of BMS College of Engineering and the Bangalore University.