Aptiv opens technical centre in Chennai to drive advanced automotive innovations

Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI) Global technology company Aptiv PLC established a new technical centre in the city, marking a key milestone in its expansion plans in India.

The Advanced Safety and User Experience Technical Centre, spread across 34,000 sq ft, will house about 500 engineers by 2026.

It will be equipped with advanced labs and testing infrastructure to accelerate innovation in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and safety-critical systems.

According to a company statement issued on Wednesday, the centre will focus on the development of next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), in-cabin sensing technologies, and software-defined infotainment platforms, among other solutions.

The facility was formally inaugurated on August 18 by Aptiv Advanced Safety and User Experience Executive Vice President and President of Software Division Javed Khan, and Mahindra & Mahindra President (Automotive Business–Designate) R Velusamy, in the presence of senior company officials.

"This centre will strengthen our ability to localise Artificial Intelligence/Machine Language ADAS and advanced interior sensing technologies for the Indian market, reflecting our confidence in India’s engineering talent and bringing us closer to our customers so we can build a safer, smarter future here," Khan said.

"We are proud to strengthen our presence in India with the launch of our new technical centre in Chennai," he added.

Aptiv said the Chennai centre, by combining global scale with local relevance, is uniquely positioned to deliver impactful, customer-focused solutions for the Indian market.

The company added that it continues to invest in its Advanced Safety and User Experience operations to accelerate the development, localisation and production of advanced technology solutions tailored to local automakers.

Aptiv currently employs over 13,000 people and operates eight manufacturing facilities across India.