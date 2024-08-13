Aptiv takes up expansion at TN plant; to invest more than USD 45 million

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) Global automotive technology company Aptiv PLC has earmarked investments of USD 45 million at its manufacturing facility near the city to develop and produce Active safety and high-performance computing solutions, a top official of the company has said.

The Nasdaq-listed company has been investing in India for 30 years and the expansion of the Chennai factory represents its commitment to grow in the region, an official release said.

Aptiv's Senior Vice-President who is the President of Advanced Safety and User Experience, Matthew Cole and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd President and Chief Purchasing Officer Vinod Sahay took part in an event at the company's factory in Oragadam, about 45km west of Chennai.

"We continue to expand our business in India and are excited to build the next generation of software-defined, fully-integrated cockpit controllers for our customers. As experts in advanced safety and intelligent mission-critical systems, we continue to anticipate our customers' need and deliver modern, flexible solutions to reduce complexity, increase performance and continue to enhance their vehicle platforms over time," Cole said.

Aptiv PLC is set to invest more than USD 45 million in engineering and facilities, and expanding production at its intelligent manufacturing plant. To support this initiative, Aptiv will be doubling the number of employees working at the plant complex near the city, the company said in a release.

After the expansion, the plant will produce cutting-edge cockpit control systems and would be able to scale up to include advanced safety and user experience features such as radars, cameras and electronic control units for domestic and overseas companies.

"From our plant in Chennai, we are already supplying high-quality components, such as integrated body control modules to key automakers in the country. Our smart production facility allows us to support an even wider range of clients, further solidifying our position as one of the key automotive partners in India," company Vice President and Managing Director Advanced Safety and User Experience APAC (Non-China) Arun Devaraj said.

Aptiv offers a wide range of products including driver monitoring systems, infotainment systems and vehicle electrification technologies like high-voltage wiring harnesses, cables, connectors and charging systems.

It employs about 13,000 people and operates three technical centres and seven manufacturing plants across the country. PTI VIJ ANE