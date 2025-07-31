Aptus Value Housing Finance Q1 net profit rises 27 pc to Rs 219 cr

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd on Thursday reported a 27 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 219 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025.

The mortgage company had earned a net profit of Rs 172 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 530 crore against Rs 405 crore in the year-ago period, Aptus Value Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses during the period under review grew to Rs 245 crore from Rs 183 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 24 per cent to Rs 11,267 crore as compared to Rs 9,072 crore at the end of the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

On the asset quality side, the company witnessed a slight increase in delinquency, driven by seasonality, leading to a 19 basis point sequential rise in gross non-performing assets to 1.49 per cent.

"We continued to lead in digital adoption, achieving over 90 per cent digital agreements and 94 per cent digital collections. Our strong tech and analytics capabilities enabled safe, scalable operations across regions," Aptus Value Housing Finance India MD P Balaji said. PTI DP SHW