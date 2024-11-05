Aptus Value Housing Finance Q2 net profit rises 22 pc to Rs 182 cr

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 22 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 182 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The mortgage company had earned a net profit of Rs 148 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 324 crore from Rs 277 crore in the year-ago period, Aptus Value Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses during the period under review rose to Rs 147 crore from Rs 127 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 9,679 crore at the end of September 2024.

However, the gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rose to 1.25 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 1.19 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, the board of the company approved an interim dividend of Rs 2/share (or 100 per cent) on the face value of Rs 2 for the financial year 2024-25. PTI DP BAL BAL