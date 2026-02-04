Aptus Value Housing Finance Q3 profit rises 24% to Rs 239 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd on Wednesday reported 24 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 239 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The mortgage company had earned a net profit of Rs 191 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 569 crore from Rs 465 crore in the year-ago period, Aptus Value Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses during the period under review grew to Rs 265 crore from Rs 219 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 21 per cent to Rs 12,330 crore as compared to Rs 10,226 crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

This performance is underpinned by a well-diversified product portfolio and a broad customer base across income segments, which together provide balance and resilience across market cycles, Managing Director P Balaji said.

On the asset quality front, the company witnessed a slight deterioration in delinquency, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increasing to 1.6 per cent from 1.3 per cent at the end of same period a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs increased to 1.2 per cent from 1 per cent at the end of third quarter ended December 2024. PTI DP DP ANU ANU