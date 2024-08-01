Aptus Value Housing Finance reports consolidated Q1 PAT of Rs 171.74 cr

Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) Housing finance company Aptus Value has said that it earned a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 171.74 crore for the April-June 2024 quarter, on the back of business growth, stable asset quality and higher productivity.
The company's PAT was 142.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
For the year ending March 31, 2024 the consolidated profits were at Rs 61,189.56 crore.
The consolidated total income during the quarter under review surged to Rs 404.62 crore, compared to Rs 315.37 crore in the same period last year.
For the year ending March 31, 2024 the consolidated total income was at Rs 1,416.84 crore.
Commenting on the financial performance, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd Managing Director P Balaji said, "I am pleased to report a solid performance for the first quarter of FY25. The company posted a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 172 crore in the first quarter of FY25 supported by business growth, stable asset quality and continued focus on higher productivity." "We sustained consistent growth and achieved an AUM (Assets Under Management) growth of 27 per cent year-on-year supported by branch addition of 36 over June 2023 both in existing and new states. We are confident to pursue an AUM growth of about 30 per cent in the coming quarters/years," he said in a statement.
He said that as of June 30, 2024, the company has maintained liquidity of Rs 907 crore, including undrawn sanctions of Rs 520 crore from various banks, which is sufficient. The company is well capitalised with a net worth of over Rs 3,818 crore, he added. PTI VIJ ANE