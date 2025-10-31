Aptus Value Housing Q2 net profit rises 24 pc to Rs 227 cr

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Mortgage firm Aptus Value Housing Finance India on Friday reported a 24 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 227 crore for the second quarter ended September, supported by business growth.

The Chennai-based company had earned a profit of Rs 182 crore during the corresponding period of the last year.

Its total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 554 crore from Rs 435 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

During the quarter, the company earned an interest income of Rs 472 crore compared to Rs 405 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses during the period under review grew to Rs 259 crore from Rs 198 crore.

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, or 100 per cent, of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 22 per cent to Rs 11,767 crore compared to Rs 9,679 crore at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

On the asset quality side, the company saw a marginal rise in delinquency, leading to a 6 bps rise in gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) to 1.55 per cent, while NNPA stood at 1.17 per cent.

Its MD P Balaji said, "Q2 FY26 was a resilient quarter for Aptus, driven by consistent growth, strong profitability, and effective portfolio management. Disbursements grew 24 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 963 crore in Q2 FY26, supported by steady demand".

With a vision to reach Rs 25,000 crore AUM in the medium term, the company aim to build on current momentum and move towards sustaining 25 per cent growth, he said.