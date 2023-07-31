Advertisment
Apurva Chandra to hold additional charge of telecommunications secretary

NewsDrum Desk
31 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra (File photo)

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra was on Monday given additional charge of the post of telecommunications secretary, a Personnel Ministry order said.

K Rajaraman, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, relinquished his charge on Monday.

The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Department of Telecommunications to Chandra till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, it added.

