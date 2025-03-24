Aquaconnect invests USD 4.5 mn in biological research

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Seafood firm Aquaconnect on Monday announced its foray into aquaculture biological research and production with a long-term investment of USD 4.5 million.

The company is establishing state-of-the-art R&D and production infrastructure to drive innovation in aquaculture formulations, it said in a statement.

Aquaconnect is in discussions with leading biotech firms in the EU and the United States to leverage global research expertise and co-develop formulations suited to Indian aquaculture conditions.

"As an integrated aquaculture technology platform, expanding into farm care biologicals is a natural progression for us," said Aquaconnect CEO Rajamanohar.

"We are making this entry with a long-term capital commitment of about USD 4.5 million to push the boundaries of aquaculture biologicals research." The company's data-driven approach aims to accelerate product validation by optimising field parameters and relaying critical insights to R&D teams.

Aquaconnect plans to deliver formulations across nutrition, water quality management, growth optimisation, biosecurity and disease control tailored for India's diverse aquaculture environments.

With its R&D and production infrastructure based in Gujarat, Aquaconnect envisions leveraging its extensive network of aqua partners across the country as anchors to make these innovations reach aqua farmers at the grassroots level. PTI LUX DR