Aramco Digital, LTIMindtree launch IT services firm NextEra in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Aramco Digital, the digital and technology subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco, and IT firm LTIMindtree have jointly launched NextEra, an IT services company based in Saudi Arabia.

The new entity, officially named LTIM Aramco Digital Solutions for Information Technology Company, is a joint venture aimed at accelerating Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation in line with Vision 2030-- the state’s blueprint to diversify its economy, enhance the business climate, create jobs, and invite investment, according to a company statement.

Backed by Aramco’s Namaat Industrial Investments Program, NextEra will focus on six core areas: artificial intelligence and automation, scalable cloud services, industry expertise, digital engineering, sustainability, and customer centricity.

The company intends to provide advanced technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency, enable intelligent decision-making, and improve customer experiences for organisations.

" Through NextEra, we aim to build a future-ready digital ecosystem that drives innovation, enhances national competitiveness, and contributes to the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey under Vision 2030," said Nabil Al-Nuaim, Chairman of NextEra and CEO of Aramco Digital.

LTIMindtree Executive VP and NextEra CEO Dina Aboonoq said the venture, through advanced delivery centres and partnerships with local universities, will accelerate digital transformation, empower local talent, and support SMEs and major industries with tailored managed services. PTI ANK ANK ANU ANU