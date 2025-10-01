ARAPL arm secures 1st US order for autonomous truck loading-unloading robot

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd (ARAPL) on Wednesday said it has bagged the first order for its newly developed Atlas AC2000 autonomous forklift, a mobile truck loading and unloading robot in its subsidiary ARAPL RaaS' (Humro).

The order, awarded by a large US-based logistics player, marks ARAPL RaaS' (Humro) entry into a new product category and a significant milestone in its global expansion journey, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

ARAPL said the order comes following a comprehensive and successful prototype trial over the past three months at the client's facilities. The order comprises two new robots on a three-year lease to a US logistics and warehouse management player.

"This order, following stringent approvals and successful prototype performance, not only opens new doors for us but also is a step towards positioning Make In India mobile robots prominently in the global warehouse robotics sector – otherwise dominated by large US and Chinese players," Milind Padole, Founder and Managing Director of ARAPL, said.

Equipped with LiDAR-based navigation, real-time obstacle detection, and precision control algorithms, the Atlas AC2000 delivers fully autonomous truck loading and unloading.

It integrates with warehouse management systems (WMS) and ERP platforms, enhancing productivity while lowering operational costs, said ARAPL, India's first listed robotics company.

To fuel growth, ARAPL has proposed a USD 8-10 million investment into Humro.