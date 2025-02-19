Aravam Tech launches pan-India B2B ride management platform, plans retail foray

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Bootsrapped startup Aravam Tech has unveiled its B2B ride management platform, Triptronic, which may foray into the retail segment after nine months, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Triptronic Co-Founder Sorabh Kothari said the platform will enable enterprises to manage trips of their employees through their own vendor and even have the option to use cab vendors onboarded by the firm.

"Our app will be available on subscription basis for transport as a service where it can be used by corporates, employees as well as cab vendors. The other model is we will provide end-to-end service where we will provide service through our cab aggregators partners. We have already onboard 22-23 vendors for pan-India service," Kothari said.

He said for retail passengers, services will start in 8-9 months after there are enough vendors onboard.

"We will leverage same vendors for enterprise as well as retail passengers," Kothari said.

He said the tech platform has been built by a UK-based company and even outsourced marketing team.

"We have 8-9 members who are supporting our entire operations," he said.

Kothari said the company expects to sign 2-3 large corporates in another one to two months.

"We expect to generate revenue of Rs 60-70 lakh per month from the client whom we are going to onboard with a gross margin of 19-20 per cent," he said.

Kothari said that the company has enough funds to run operations for the next six months.

He said the firm has received commitment from investors to provide it with funds that will give it runway of the next 16-17 months at least.

For retail service, the company plans to start operations in four big cities with team deployment at airports and major locations.