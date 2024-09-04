Arbour Investments picks stake in Justo; invests USD 7 mn

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Arbour Investments has picked up a stake in real estate services firm Justo with an infusion of USD 7 million (around Rs 58.78 crore) as equity and debt.

In a statement, Arbour Investments said it has "partnered with a significant stake in Justo...This strategic investment of stake, involving a total of USD 7 million (USD 5 million in equity and USD 2 million in debt)".

Arbour Investments is a real estate investment firm, while Justo provides sales and marketing services in real estate.

"The stake in Justo will enable Arbour Investments to expand its service offerings by integrating Justo's specialised expertise in the mid-ticket size property segment," it added.

The company did not disclose how much stake it has acquired in Justo.