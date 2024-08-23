Arcelormittal Nippon Steel aims to raise colour-coated steel capacity to 10 lakh tonnes by 2026

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Arcelormittal Nippon Steel India on Friday said it is aiming to increase the colour-coated steel capacity to 10 lakh tonnes per year by 2026 from the present 7 lakh tonnes.

The company is aiming to grow its market share to up to 27 per cent from 20-22 per cent at present, the company said in a statement.

***** Piramal Finance enters in co-lending tie-up with Central bank of India * Non-bank lender Piramal Finance on Friday said it is entering into a co-lending tie-up with state-run Central Bank of India.

The partnership aims to provide accessible loans to middle and low-income borrowers in rural and semi-urban regions across India, according to a statement.

***** Tata AIA launches new term plan * Tata AIA Life has launched a new term plan offering benefits, including 15 per cent lower premium amounts for women.

The product christened 'Sampoorna Raksha Promise' also includes an instant payout of Rs 3 lakh on death claim notification and payment of half of the sum assured upon terminal illness diagnosis, according to a statement. PTI AA TRB