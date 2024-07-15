ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, XLRI-Jamshedpur ink pact to foster innovation, nurture talent

Jamshedpur, Jul 15 (PTI) XLRI Jamshedpur and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India have signed an MoU aimed at fostering innovation, developing talent and driving leadership excellence in the manufacturing industry, officials said on Monday.

The pact was signed during a function here on July 10, they said.

"We look forward to being part of this journey providing our expertise and resources to help AM/NS India achieve its vision,” XLRI Director George Sebastian said.

“This partnership is a significant step towards nurturing talent, promoting innovation and reinforcing the leadership qualities necessary for sustainable growth,” he said. PTI BS RBT