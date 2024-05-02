ArcelorMittal Q1 net income falls 10 pc to USD 900 million; output at 14.4 MT

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday posted 10 per cent fall in net income at USD 900 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

It had posted a net income of USD 1 billion for the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal is the world's largest integrated steel and mining company. It follows January-December fiscal year.

The company said it had a "net debt of USD 4.8 billion at the end of the quarter compared to a net debt of USD 2.9 billion on December 31, 2023. Over the past 12 months net debt has declined by USD 0.4 billion despite strategic growth capex investments of USD 1.6 billion and returns to shareholders totalling USD 1.7 billion." Capex in Q1 2024 includes USD 400 million on strategic growth projects, which are estimated to add approximately USD 1.8 billion to the company's EBITDA by the end of 2026.

Capex in 2024 is expected to remain within the USD 4.5-5 billion range of which USD 1.4-1.5 billion is expected as strategic growth capex, the statement said.

Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer, said: "The improved pricing environment combined with recovering volumes resulted in sequentially stronger quarterly results. We have a pipeline of growth projects underway, including the 1 GW renewables project in India and Vega CMC in Brazil, both of which are expected to commence operations in the first half." According to the company statement, its crude steel production during the March quarter fell marginally to 14.4 million tonne (MT) from 14.5 MT in the same period in 2023.

Sales in Q1 2024 were at USD 16.28 billion as compared to USD 18.50 billion in the year-ago period. Steel shipments in first quarter of 2024 were 13.5 MT, lower than 14.5 MT in Q1 2023.

In India, ArcelorMittal in joint venture with Nippon Steel of Japan owns and operates about 9 million tonne steel plant in Gujarat.

In 2019, ArcelorMittal along with Nippon Steel completed the acquisition of the Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat, and later renamed it to ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India.

AMNS India produced and shipped 2 MT steel in Q1 2024.

"EBITDA during Q1 2024 declined by 37.5 per cent to USD 312 million as compared to USD 499 million in 4Q 2023, driven by a negative price-cost effect including a lower impact from natural gas hedges, offset in part by higher shipments," the statement said. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU